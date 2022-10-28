NSA boss Peter Twumasi arrested over alleged fraud

National Sports Authority Director General, Peter Twumasi

National Sports Authority Director General, Peter Twumasi, and his secretary have been arrested for alleged fraud involvement.

Reports indicate that Twumasi turned himself in at the Legon Police station on Friday, October 28, 2022, following the arrest of his secretary, Afia Serebour, on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



Further reports suggested that the arrest comes after the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of a private company, Mum and Sons, reported Serebour and the NSA's Procurement Officer, Ohene Twumasi, for fraud.



In June 2022, Professor Peter Twumasi was accused of procurement breaches, misuse of state resources, receipt of double salaries, and award of contracts to ghost and non-existing companies.



In an eight-page petition signed by Kwame Baa Mensa, the Focal Person of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan of CHRAJ, noted that the staff demanded that Twumasi stepped aside for investigations to begin into his work as Director-General of the governmental institute.



