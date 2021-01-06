NSA boss endorses Sports Minister for second term

Director-General of NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi

Director-General of National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, has lauded Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah for a great job done at the Ministry.

According to Professor Twumasi, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua deserves to be reappointed as the Sports Minister for the second term, as his work is exceptional.



“For me, if I look at the good job Asiamah has done, hopefully, the President will maintain him at the Sports Ministry,” revealed Prof Twumasi on Angel FM’s ‘Floodlight Sports,’ Tuesday.



"During his tenure, there have been so many AstroTurfs constructed across the country which have contributed immensely to the development of our sports," he added.

In his term, the Ministry has constructed Astro-Turf pitches across the country including 10 sporting centers.



Isaac Asiamah in his four years has done renovations at the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium.



His office also paid off US$45,000 Ghana owed retired world boxing champion, David Kotei, popularly known as D.K. Poison.