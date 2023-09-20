NSA breaks silence on Shatta Wale's Accra Sports Stadium booking allegations

Shatta Wale (left) and Stonebwouy

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has issued a response to the allegations made by musician Shatta Wale concerning a scheduling conflict at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Shatta Wale had claimed in a live Facebook video that the NSA had backtracked on an agreement and granted access to the stadium to Stonebwoy for the same time as his Freedom Wave Concert.



However, the NSA clarified that no contracts had been signed with either Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2023. According to the NSA, both musicians are currently in the process of finalizing their agreements for the facility's usage.



"The two of them (Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale), none of them has a contract with us (National Sports Authority)," the NSA stated. They further explained, "We are yet to sign a contract so don’t bother too much. For now, they are going through the process of getting a contract with the NSA, it’s not even done yet."



The NSA's response seeks to clarify that no formal arrangements have been made at this stage, and both artists are still in the process of securing their respective contracts for the venue.

