NSA congratulates Nana Yaw Amponsah on Kotoko CEO appointment

Nana Yaw Amponsah

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

The NSA believes the confidence that the Governing Board of the football club has reposed in him speaks volumes of the wealth of experience that he brings on board as the new CEO.



A statement signed by Professor Peter Twumasi Director General of the NSA said his outfit believes the young administrator with his qualities can change the fortunes of the club.



“We as partners in sports development and promotion hope your administration would give equal attention to all the various departments of the porcupine family in order for the club to regain its past glories.

“On behalf of the Governing Board and Management of the National Sports Authority, I have the singular honour to congratulate you once again and to wish you well in all your future endeavors.” A statement from the NSA said.



The enterprising administrator was unveiled yesterday as the CEO of Asante Kotoko for three years.

