NSA demand $2M from Black Stars World Cup money - Report

The Black Stars of Ghana

The National Sports Authority have reportedly demanded $2 million out of the money given to FIFA for the participation of the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars who made their 4th appearance in the FIFA World Cup earned $9 million from exiting the group stages of the 2022 edition.



Ghana was also given $1.5 million to prepare for the Mundial which takes the total figure to $10.5 million.



The NSA according to a report filed by Angel FM's Saddick Adams have requested their share of the money claiming that they contributed to Ghana's qualification for the World Cup.



"The National Sports Authority has requested for $2 million of Ghana’s World Cup money because they contributed towards the Black Stars qualification campaign," Saddick Adams reported.

The Black Stars exited the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing 4th in Group H behind Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal.



