NSA repairs goal post that fell on Jojo Wollacott at Baba Yara Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has repaired the goalpost that fell on Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, got injured when a goalpost fell on him during the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of the Angola game.



Jojo Wollacott could not train again with his teammates and was escorted from the field by the Ghana Football Association medical team for further assessment.



Videos about Jojo Wollacott'S injury and how the incident got Ghanaians worried as they were hoping to see him in the game against Angola after missing the World Cup.



Amidst the backlash about the state of the goalpost which injured the player, the NSA has repaired them to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

The Black Stars will play against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



Watch the video below.



