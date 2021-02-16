NSA sends goodwill message to Black Satellites

File Photo: National Sports Authority

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has sent a goodwill message to the national under-20 team, the Black Satellites as they compete in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney ongoing in Mauritania.

A statement from the NSA signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr. Charles Amofa said, “we wish the Black Satellites the best of luck, as they begin their quest to conquer Africa in the 2021 CAF Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania”.



“Being the reigning WAFU Champions, we believe the team has what it takes to lift the continental trophy, just like what their senior colleagues did in 2009. In this regard, we ask all Ghanaians to rally behind the team, so as to spur them on to go for the ultimate in this competition. Once again, we wish the playing body and the officials well in the tournament.”

Ghana would begin her campaign with Tanzania on Tuesday before squaring it off with Morocco and Gambia in Group C.



The Black Satellites qualified for the competition after reaching the final of WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup in Benin and went on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to lift the trophy.