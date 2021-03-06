NSA sends goodwill messages to Black Satellites

The Black Satellites have booked a place in Saturday's grand finale of the 2021 U20-AFCON

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has sent a goodwill message to the Black Satellites of Ghana ahead of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals against Uganda.

The Black Satellites defeated The Gambia by a lone goal in the semi-finals to set up a final clash with Uganda on Saturday, March 6 at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott, Mauritania.



A lone goal courtesy Percious Boah’s free-kick was enough to hand Ghana a final slot to face Uganda whereas Uganda marched into the encounter as 4-1 winners over Tunisia in their semi-final game.



A Statement from the NSA Director-General said, “The National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Prof Peter Twumasi wishes the Black Satellites of Ghana the best of luck as they engage Uganda in the finals of the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). We will encourage the Technical team and playing body to go all out to ensure Ghana wins the coveted trophy for the fourth time”.

It added that, the NSA believes in the capability of the team and confident that Ghana would emerge victorious when they play Uganda on Saturday and urged Ghanaians to rally their unflinching support towards the team to win the title.



This would be Ghana’s sixth appearance at the final of the U20 AFCON while Uganda will be making their debut at the grand finale of this competition.



Ghana has won the competition on three occasions, 1993, 1999 and 2009 and a win on Saturday will take Ghana to four U-20 AFCON trophies.