Naajeb Yakubu plays full throttle in Vorskla Poltava defeat to Kiev

Naajeb Yakubu in action for his club

Source: Muftawu Adamu, Contributor

Ghanaian youngster, Najeeb Yakubu played full time once again for Vorskla Poltava despite his side losing 2-0 at leaders, Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian top flight on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was deployed at left wings in a 4-4–1-1 formation at the Kiev stadium on matchday 11.



Being a mainstay in coach Yuri Maximov’s side, Najeeb Yakubu has played in multiple positions ranging from the right and left wing-backs.



He has equally enjoyed more game time at right-back which is his major position and the left-back role.

The former Ghana U17 star last season played in Europe’s second-tier competition, the UEFA Europa League and as well enjoying roles in the Ukrainian Cup with Vorskla Poltava.



He recently extended his contract with Ukrainian side until 2024 after continuously impressing the technical team.



Notwithstanding Vorskla’s 2-0 away defeat, they lie 3rd on 19 points with 11 matches.

