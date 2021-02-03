Naby Keita, Wahab Adams handed start in Kotoko XI to face Inter Allies

Kotoko face Inter Allies

Interim coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has named his squad to face struggling Inter Allies later this evening at 6pm.

There are a lot of changes in the squad compared to what faced AshantiGold in the goalless draw as goalkeeper Razak Abalora retains his place in the post while Samuel Frimpong replaces Christopher Nettey at right full-back while Ibrahim Imoro plays at left-back.



Wahab Adams replaces Yusif Mubarak as he partners the ever-present Abdul Ganiyu in the heart of defense.



Latif Anabilla returns to the squad as he partners Emmanuel Sarkodie in the double pivot in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 with the font three of Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kwame Opoku playing behind Guinean import Naby Keita who makes his first start this season.



KOTOKO STARTING XI AGAINST INTER ALLIES



1. Razak Abalora

2. Samuel Frimpong



3. Ibrahim Imoro



4. Wahab Adam



5. Ismail Ganiyu



6.Emmanuel Sarkodie

7. Emmanuel Gyamfi



8. Latif Anabila



9. Kwame Opoku



10. Naby Keita



11.Fabio Gama

RESERVERS



12. Kwame Baah



13. Appau Andrews



14. Augustine Okrah



15. Godfred Asiamah

16. Yussif Mubarik



17. Danladi Ibrahim



18Mudasiru Salifu