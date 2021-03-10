Naby Keita's late strike gives Asante Kotoko victory against King Faisal

Naby Keita scored the only goal in the match

Striker Naby Keita scored a late goal on Wednesday afternoon to give Asante Kotoko a 1-0 win against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors club today played as a guest to the Kumasi rivals at the Ohene Ameyaw Park hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Elmina Sharks in the last outing.



Dominating play in the first half, the Reds failed to get the better of the home team and ended the first half on level pegging.



Although Kotoko will continue to enjoy the lion’s share of possession in the first 30 minutes of the second half, they still failed to find the back of the net with King Faisal putting on a good fight to ensure they did not concede.

After mounting consecutive pressure on the home team in the final minutes of the match, however, Asante Kotoko finally had the breakthrough when Naby Keita equalized.



The result sees Kotoko moving to 4th on the Ghana Premier League table while King Faisal stays put in the relegation zone.