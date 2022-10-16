Naeem Mohammed scores against Motala in Sweden

Naeem Mohammed

Sandvikens IF came from behind to defeat Motala 4-3 on Saturday night, with Naeem Mohammed scoring his 21st goal of the season.

Naeem Mohammed cut the lead for his team in the 40th minute with a fantastic shot to make it 3-1 before they came back to score three more goals in the second half.



This season, the 25-year-old striker has been the top performer in the Swedish Ettan League.

Last season, he scored 17 goals in 26 games for Sandvikens.



Sandvikens IF is currently second the Ettan league with 58 points after 27 games. Sandvikens IF has won five games in a row and will take on Örebro Syrianska in their next game.