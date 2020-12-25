Najeeb Yakubu donates to Potter’s Village

Najeeb Yakubu with some of the children

Ukraine based Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu made a donation to Potter’s Village, an orphanage at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The kind act was part of Yakubu’s seasonal gesture to support the less privileged in society.



Items presented to the orphanage home included cartons of water, toiletries, bags of rice and oil, assorted soft drinks and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The goods were also geared towards helping the home celebrate Christmas in joy.



Najeeb Yakubu has been instrumental for club side, Vorskla Poltava who have had a respectable run in the Ukrainian top flight.

The 20-year-old is a toast of the club’s followers and the technical team having acquitted himself well on and off the field.



The first round of the Ukrainian top flight has ended with Vorskla Poltava lying 5th with 20 points after 14 matches.



The former Ghana Youth international is back home in Ghana for a short holidays and will return to Ukraine in two weeks to start preparations for the second round.