Najeeb Yakubu enjoys 70 minutes as Vorskla Poltava draw with Minaj

Ghana youngster, Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana youngster, Najeeb Yakubu was in action in Vorskla Poltava’s 1-1 draw at home to Minaj in the Ukrainian top flight on Saturday.

The 20-year-old played 70 minutes for his side before he was replaced by Pavlo Rebenok at the Vorskla Butovsky Stadion.



The game was the final of the month ahead of the two months Christmas break for the Ukrainian league.



Vorskla Poltava were expecting to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last three competitive games – two in the league and one in the FA Cup against Dynamo Kyiv, FK Ahrobiznes Volochysk and FK Desna.



The visitors scored the opener through Anatoly Nuriyev as early as the 14th minute of the game.



There were no goals recorded until the 63rd minute when Vorskla pulled parity from the boot of Danylo Kravchuk.

The equalizer eventually proved to be the face-saving goal for Vorskla.



Vorskla are aiming to finish the season on a high in order to book a European spot for next season.



They are currently 4th on the league table with 20 points after 13 matches in the season.



The former Ghana youth international has played in several positions and has been instrumental for coach Jury Maximov’s side.