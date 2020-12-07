Najeeb Yakubu's Vorskla Poltava’s suffer defeat to Desna

Versatile Ghanaian youngster, Najeeb Yakubu was on the losing side despite enjoying full time in Vorskla Poltava’s 1-0 loss to Desna on Sunday.

Yakubu who has been instrumental in Vorskla’s Ukrainian top-flight campaign this season, was deployed at left-wing in a 3-4-3 formation where he exhibited good skill yet again.



The 20-year-old has played in several positions for coach Jury Maximov’s side.



Vorskla’s defeat to Desna is the penultimate game before the Christmas break.

The defeat is not pleasant news to Vorskla as Desna toppled them from the third spot into fourth on the league table.



There is however a single point difference between the two sides with Desna on 20 points in third and Vorskla dropping to fourth on 19 points after 12 matches.



Games return next weekend with Vorskla at home to 11th places FC Minaj.