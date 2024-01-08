Namibia hold Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi as Black Stars fail to impress before 2023 AFCON

Namibia hold Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi

The Black Stars of Ghana played an international friendly match against Namibia on Monday, January 8, ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In the game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Namibia had a brighter start to the contest as the Black Stars struggled to take control.



After a poor showing in the first half, the two teams went into the break on level pegging.



After recess, the Black Stars improved a bit but could not dominate the contest.



With the national team still unable to play a high-intensive game, Ghanaians who watched the game were not impressed.

Although Coach Chris Hughton made some good changes in the latter part of the international friendly, Namibia managed to contain the threat of the hosts and held on to force the match to end in a goalless draw.



Today’s friendly is the last game for the national team before the start of the 2023 AFCON on Saturday, January 13.



Ghana will play her first match of the tournament on Sunday, January 14.



After today’s unimpressive showing against Namibia, there is cause for concern ahead of that opening Group B game against Cape Verde.