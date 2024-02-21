Nana Aba descends on GFA, Sports Ministry as she draws Bawumia’s attention to unpaid Black Queens bonuses

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has slammed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth Sports over their failure to settle bonuses owed players of the Black Queens.

While reporting the issue to Vice President Mahammudu Bawumia via social media, Nana Aba labelled the GFA and the Sports Ministry as ‘ insensitive and callous’.



She pleaded with Bawumia, who supposedly has an interest in women's football, to ensure that the Black Queens are paid.



“Hello @MBawumia. I have heard and seen you support female footballers on a few occasions.”



“Our Black Queens haven’t been paid. I’m here to report the insensitivity, callousness, disrespect (I could add more but no space) of the Sports Ministry and @ghanafaofficial to you,” She wrote.



In a subsequent tweet, she lashed out at the FA and the Sports Ministry for prioritizing the Black Stars and neglecting the other national teams.

“Shame on you @moysgovgh. Get the Black Queens paid. You’re a ministry of Sports!! Not a ministry of black stars. Same as you @ghanafaofficial or you want to become Ghana black stars association?”



“PAY OUR QUEENS.”



The Black Queens have threatened to boycott their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia if the bonuses are not settled.



Players of the Black Queens who participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the previous rounds of the Olympic Games qualifiers are owed $7,500 each as winning bonuses.



GhanaWeb understands that the Ministry agreed to pay each player $2,500 per round, and the team has, so far, played four rounds - two in the Olympic Games qualifiers and two in the AWCON qualifiers. They received payment for one round remaining three.

Hello @MBawumia I have heard and seen you support female footballers on a few occasions.



Our Black Queens haven’t been paid. I’m here to report the insensitivity, callousness, disrespect (I could add more but no space) of the Sports ministry and @ghanafaofficial to you. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 21, 2024

Shame on you @moysgovgh



Get the Black Queens paid.



You’re a ministry of Sports!! Not a ministry of black stars.



Same as you @ghanafaofficial or you want to become Ghana black stars association?



PAY OUR QUEENS — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 21, 2024

EE/EK