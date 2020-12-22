Nana Ampomah eager to make impact at Royal Antwerp after breaking his goalscoring duck

Nana Opoku Ampomah, Ghanaian footballer

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah says he will build on his first goal to become a success at Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Ampomah has struggled for form since joining Antwerp on loan from German second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the summer.



The 24-year-old had to wait for his 7th appearance for the side to open his goalscoring account for the club during their 3-0 win against Waasland-Beveren in the Jupiler Pro League.



Lior Refaelov opened the scoring for Royal Antwerp after just 25 minutes before Ampomah made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Dieumerci Mbokani completed the scoring at the stroke of half time.



Ampomah was replaced in the 68th minute by Cristian Benavente.



"Don't rush, I'll get there".