Nana Ampomah eager to make impact at Royal Antwerp after breaking his goalscoring duck

Ampomah Nana Opoku 610 Nana Opoku Ampomah, Ghanaian footballer

Tue, 22 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah says he will build on his first goal to become a success at Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Ampomah has struggled for form since joining Antwerp on loan from German second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the summer.

The 24-year-old had to wait for his 7th appearance for the side to open his goalscoring account for the club during their 3-0 win against Waasland-Beveren in the Jupiler Pro League.

Lior Refaelov opened the scoring for Royal Antwerp after just 25 minutes before Ampomah made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Dieumerci Mbokani completed the scoring at the stroke of half time.

Ampomah was replaced in the 68th minute by Cristian Benavente.

"Don't rush, I'll get there".

