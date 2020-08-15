Sports News

Nana Ampomah registers two assists as Fortuna Dusseldorf thump TSV Meerbusch

Ghana forward Nana Ampomah

Ghana forward Nana Ampomah provided two assists for Fortuna Dusseldorf as they made light work of lower-tier side TSV Meerbusch in a pre-season friendly encounter.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are preparing vigorously ahead of the 2020/21 German Bundesliga 2 season.



The Red and Whites engaged in their first match since their demotion from the top-flight last season when they hosted lower-tier club TSV Meerbusch.



Uwe Rösler's team proved their superiority over TSV Meerbusch by hammering them by 5-0.



Bodzek fetched the opening goal for Dusseldorf in the 4th minute before Kownacki added the side's second of the afternoon four minutes later courtesy a superb assist by Ampomah.

Ampomah used his speed advantage over the TSV defense before releasing a powerful shot in the box but the ball deflected off one of TSV players to give Dusseldorf their 3rd of the game.



Two goals from Iyoha and Karaman saw Dusseldorf clinch a morale-boosting 5-0 victory.



Ampomah, who joined the club on a three-year deal from Belgian side Waasland Beveren last summer, failed to establish himself at the club after failing to score in 12 Bundesliga appearances.



He is heavily linked with a return to Belgium with Club Brugge and his former club, Waasland Beveren in the ongoing window.

