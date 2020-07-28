Sports News

Nana Coker is denting the reputation of Kotoko - Edmund Ackah

Former Asante Kotoko General Manager, Nana Gyambibi Coker

Mr. Edmund Ackah has accused former Asante Kotoko General Manager, Nana Gyambibi Coker of ruining the reputation of the club over his comments on Strike Portugal and former management members of the club.

Nana Gyambibi Coker has been quoted to have said that the Porcupine Warriors has a contract with Club Africa Consult and not Strike Portugal as widely known.



However, Edmund Ackah, a former management member of the club responded to Nana Coker saying"I don't even understand him [Nana Gyambibi Coker] on some issues after his sacking from the club. He's no more with the club as a management member but has been disgracing the club publicly," Ackah told Accra-based Angel FM.



"He should be called to order because he is disgracing the club. His comments on Kotoko contract with Strike Portugal tells more about him being a hypocrite.

"I heard him saying the deal isn't good for the club. I was really shocked because he was the same person who has been wearing products from Strike Portugal.



"Even when he wasn't in the country, we reserve his products from Strike so what has changed...if it's inferior don't wear their products."



Asante Kotoko announced their deal with kit manufacturing company Strike Portugal in 2018.

