Nana Kwame Dankwah among top candidates for Okwawu United CEO job

Nana Kwame Dankwah

Former Asante Kotoko supporters' chief, Nana Kwame Dankwah has emerged as one of the candidates interested in the Chief Executive Officer role at Okwawu United, GHANASoccernet understands.

With a lot of rich experience in football administration under his belt, Dankwah is one of six hopefuls vying for the position. He graduated from Central University in 2021 with a BSc in Business Management.



The former Ghana Premier League giants are set to name a new CEO in the coming days as they aim for a return to the top flight after close to a two-decade absence.

Okwawu United kicked off their campaign in the second tier of Ghana football with a draw at home to Semper Fi.



Their next assignment is a trip to Hohoe United on Sunday, October 15, 2023.