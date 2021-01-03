Nana Oduro Sarfo leads Kotoko’s delegation to Sudan for Al Hilal clash

GFA Exco member, Nana Oduro Sarfo and Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo is the leader of Asante Kotoko's delegation to Sudan for the Caf Champions League second leg clash with Al Hilal.

The delegation includes 20 players, a technical team headed by interim coach Johnson Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and International Relations Manager Dentaa Amoateng.



Asante Kotoko departed Ghana for the North African country today, January 3, 2021.



They will transit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Omdurman for the crucial examination.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping for a miracle to advance to the next stage of the competition.



They were beaten 1-0 by the Sudanese giants in Accra last month in the second round first leg fixture.