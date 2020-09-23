Nana Opoku Ampomah wants to depart Fortuna Düsseldorf immediately

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah has expressed his desire to depart German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the ongoing transfer market.

Ampomah became the Red and Whites expensive signing when he joined from Belgian Jupilar Pro League outfit Waasland Beveren last summer.



The Ghanaian however failed to replicate the form he demonstrated in Belgium as he struggled to churn out playing time at Fortuna Düsseldorf.



The hardworking forward has been linked with a move back to Belgium with his former club Waasland Beveren and Club Brugge reported to have shown interest in the player.

According to information from 'Bild', the 24-year-old wants to leave Düsseldorf immediately after he no longer feels at home at the club.



In discussions with the side's coach Uwe Rösler, Ampomah is said to have been informed that he only plays a subordinate role in the planning, as he does not fit into the system of the Rhinelander.



Fortuna are said to be demanding a fee of €3 to €4 million for Ampomah, who has two short assignments totaling 25 minutes in the current season.