Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah arrives at Sports Hotel in Kumasi ahead of unveiling

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Yet to be named Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has arrived at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi ahead of his unveiling today.

The owner of Division One League club Phar Rangers will be outdoored as the CEO of the Porcupine Warriors and is expected to signed a three-year deal with the club.



The top position at the Kumasi-based club has been vacant for the past couple of months after George Amoako was sacked by the new board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei.



Nana Yaw Amponsah will take over from board member Joseph Yaw Adu who has been acting as the interim CEO for the past months.



He is expected to use his expertise to brand the Ghanaian giants into one of the powerhouses in African football.

The former FIFA intermediary has stepped down as the President of Phar Rangers.





Arrival of Nana Yaw Amponsah at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi where he is to be outdoored as the new CEO of Asante Kotoko pic.twitter.com/3FUMzF1YA5 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 7, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Nana Yaw Amponsah has already presented a five-year development plan to the Board of Kotoko.