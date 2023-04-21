Nana Yaw Amponsah deserves three more years to work as Kotoko CEO – NSA board chair

Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Kotoko

The Board chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Seth Panwum has commended Nana Yaw Amponsah for the job he is doing as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

According to the former General Manager of Wa All Stars, Nana Yaw Amponsah deserves a three-year contract extension.



“I'm one of the advocates for long-term projects, so if I have the power to make decisions at Kotoko, I will give them (Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management) a three years contract extension,” Mr. Seth Panwum said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The NSA Board Chairman added, “With that extension, I will challenge them to bring in a strategic investor who will inject capital into the team so they (Kotoko) can retain some of their quality players and not just sell them out for any small amount, by so doing they can conquer Africa again.

“So for me, I would have given them an extension of three years with the above-stated mandate.”



Despite doing an outstanding job as CEO of Asante Kotoko, a section of Asante Kotoko fans want Nana Yaw Amponsah to be sacked.