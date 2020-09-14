Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah experiencing culture shock at Kotoko – Coach Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has advised CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to embrace the club’s tradition of doing things and fuse it with modern administrative style.

Less than a month after he was appointed CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has reportedly clashed twice with some board members of the club.



He is said to be considering resigning from the club due to his frosty relationship with the board.



Allegations of the board attempting to influence decisions by Nana Yaw Amponsah has been rife in the media space.



But in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Opeele guessed that Nana Yaw Amponsah is experiencing ‘culture shock’ due to the conservative module on which the club is managed.



He noted that the club has for long operated on a healthy relationship between the management and the board and it is crucial for Nana Yaw to accept that it is their conventional way of doing things.



He urged him not to see the board’s decisions as a usurpation of his powers but rather a useful contribution from them.

“Nana Yaw will have the effect of culture shock because of where he is coming from and the professional mentality he wants to bring in but our club though professional, we add tradition to it. It’s a traditional club and we have our own traditional standards so he should be able to blend his British education mentality to our tradition and that will help him to succeed”.



“He should also be able to listen to the board and come at peace with their decisions. They should not be at war. He should see them as the board and accept their decisions and also explain himself well to them”.



The rancour within Kotoko is not limited to the board and CEO alone, it is has been widely claimed that within the board, there are deep cracks.



Some of the board members are said to be trying to establish more power than Dr Kwame Kyei who is the chairman.



Opeele, however, believes that a mutually respectful working relationship between the board is the only Kotoko will get better.



“This thing has been happening at Kotoko all the time. We bring in knowledgeable and rich people as board and later they say they can’t work together. It’s a political club and the board will have to work together to ensure that they stabilize the club. Either than that, if these rumours of supremacy will go on then I think they can’t work together and in no time they’ll break off”, Opeele said.

