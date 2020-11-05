Nana Yaw Amponsah given 5-day ultimatum to cough up $15,000 to football agency over Nathaniel Asamoah transfer

Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given a 5-day ultimatum to cough up USD $15,000 to a football agency for their share of the transfer fee of former Medeama striker Nathaniel Asamoah to Raja Casablanca five years ago.

The former Phar Rangers president is facing massive integrity crisis after being accused of pocketing GHC120,000 paid to him by the Tarkwa-based side as his share of the transfer fee of the former Asante Kotoko striker.



Medeama paid GHC60,000 in two tranches to the former Amponsah- who is a former FIFA intermediary for his share of the transfer fee.



But controversy has been sparked after a football agency claimed they are entitled to USD $15,000 from the money given to the Asante Kotoko chief in 2019.



Medeama paid a commission of USD $20,000 to Mr Yaw Amponsah (LLM, Sports Law & Practice) of PHAR Partnerships and Mr. Emmanuel E. Mensah (Pinnacle Sports Management) USD$ 20,000 - who acted as the intermediaries during the negotiation.



However, the agency challenging the payment of the commission to Nana Yaw Amponsah has vowed to drag him to court for failing to comply with the payment structure within 5-days.

Percy Allotey has asked the Asante Kotoko chief executive to respect the contract between the two parties or risk a showdown in court.



“Our agency teamed up with Nana Yaw Amponsah in the transfer of Nathaniel Ohene Asamoah from Medeama sc to Raja Casablanca in the year 2015 and per the agreement, we have a difference of $15,000 to be paid to us by Medeama SC. After consulting Medeama SC we learnt they have given the money to Nana Yaw Amponsah,” Allotey told Kumasi-based Fox FM



“As we speak we have tried calling Nana Yaw Amponsah on several occasions but he declined our calls. We have handed the case to our Lawyers. We have given Nana Yaw Amponsah five days ultimatum to pay us or face us in court.



"We have written a demand letter to Nana Yaw Amponsah and copied Mr Kofi Badu (Chief of Staff Manhyia Palace), Prof Dr Kwame Kyei Baffour (Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC), Mr Emmanuel Dasoberi (Administrative Manager Asante kotoko SC), and Mr Moses Armah Parker (Owner of Medeama SC).”