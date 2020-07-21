Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah is inexperienced for Kotoko CEO job – Mallam Yahaya

2019 GFA Presidential Candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The assistant coach of Karela United, Mallam Yahaya has said that Nana Yaw Amponsah is not experienced enough to work for Asante Kotoko as the Chief Executive Officer.

In the past month, the new Board of Directors of the club according to reports, has been looking for a new CEO.



With Nana Yaw Amponsah said to be the favorite to land the job, Mallam Yahaya said he is not the right man for the job.



“I have not seen nana yaw Amponsah before but I have worked with him before. Nana Yaw Amponsah wrote me a letter to exit the head coach position to be the assistant coach for coach tony Lokko to be the head and I should not grant any interview about my sack when he was the CEO of Conners Babies Fc."

“After I was sacked, Coach Tony Lokko played 8 matches and lost all of them."



“When I say I can coach Kotoko they says am too young and inexperienced so is Nana Yaw Amponsah. He has no experience to handle the CEO position of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako is far better than him”, Coach Mallam Yahaya said in an interview with Ashh FM.



He added, “A team like Kotoko should not employ an inexperience person like Nana Yaw Amponsah because he could not even handle a small team like Conners”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.