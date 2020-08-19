Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right man for Kotoko CEO job – Board Member

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Alhaji Abu Lamin, Board Member of Asante Kotoko believes Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right person for the club Chief Executive Officer job.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential candidate has been awarded a three-year deal as the new Chief Executive Officer of the club.



With many questioning the competence of the fast-rising football administrator, the astute businessman says the board has done a good job by naming Nana Yaw Amponsah as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



“The board met to discuss who is fit for the job and Nana Yaw Amponsah’s name came up.,” he told Asempa FM.



“We met him and we were impressed with his proposal.



“He gave the board his proposal and we scrutinized and for me, he is a perfect fit for the club.

“I have no doubt that in three or four years, he will lead us to achieve our target.



“He is a football person and his presentation ahead of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] elections was superb and the board has done a fantastic job by appointing him.



“He will need our support to succeed and I know the board is ready to do that,” he added.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to meet the board of director to brief them on the real state of the club and the decision to participate in the Caf Champions League next season.

