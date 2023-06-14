Nana Yaw Amponsah lacks credentials to lead Asante Kotoko - Annafi

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports journalist, Yaw Annafi Agyemang has said Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah lacks the credentials to lead the club.

Annafi holds that Nana Yaw is more of a scout whose focus is on spotting talent and selling to the European market.



He argued that the aforementioned mentality has hindered his ability to run a glamorous club like Kotoko.



"His mindset was scouting, buying, and selling. Let's look for young players who are telling and selling. So that scouting mentality and agent status could not help him manage a big club like Asante Kotoko."



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the club's CEO in 2020 on a three-year contract. His contract is set to run out in July 2023.



During his 3-year term, he has sold many players for a fairly huge amount. This approach has seen key players of the club not last more than a season.

In his first big sale as CEO, the club earned $300,000 from the sale of star forward Kwame Poku joined Algerian side, USM Alger in 2021.



Poku's replacement, Franck Mbella, who won the goal king in his first season was also sold for $400,000 in 2022.







EE/KPE