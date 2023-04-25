1
Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Kotoko management has exceeded its three-year revenue target - Obeng Nyarko

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Communications and Branch Manager at Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has revealed that the Nana Yaw Amponsah led management has exceeded its target by generating GHC28.7 million in their third year of running the club with the board of directors.

Nyarko stated that the management team was determined to make Asante Kotoko a financially independent club when they took over.

He further explained that the board tasked them to raise a total of GHC15 million during their tenure, which translates to GHC5 million each year.

“In our first year, we were tasked to raise GHc5 million, second year GHC10 million in our second year and final year GHC 15 million. That was what was given to us by the board”, David Nyarko revealed on Kumasi-based Angel Fm.

“As I speak, the management backed by our Board, we’ve been able to make GHC 28.7 million. We have exceeded our target by GHC13 million. And revenue is still coming”, he added.

