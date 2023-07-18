Nana Yaw Amponsah not answering my calls because of my arrears - Seydou Zerbo

Seydou Zerbo (right), former Kotoko Head Coach

Burkina Faso national, Seydou Zerbo, has expressed his frustration over the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, allegedly not responding to his calls.

Zerbo claims that he has been attempting to reach out to Amponsah regarding the settlement of his three-month salary arrears after his departure from the team.



In his first interview since leaving Asante Kotoko, Zerbo disclosed that the club had terminated his contract following a defeat against Medeama in Kumasi.



Despite accepting the decision, the coach emphasized the importance of fulfilling the contractual obligations agreed upon after the termination.

“We signed an agreement that I will receive three months’ salary following my contract termination but I haven’t received it as of this time,” he told Fox FM.



“I have called Nana Yaw Amponsah several times but he does not respond. I have even sent him many messages and the situation is the same and so right now my next step is to gather all the documents and report the club to FIFA.



“I am told a new board is to be named. I want them to settle me, pay my salary arrears but I have no option than to go to FIFA if they fail.”