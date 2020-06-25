Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah pledges to bring Adidas on board when given the nod as Kotoko C.E.O

Incoming Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has pledged to secure a kit sponsorship deal with giant kit manufacturers, Adidas, for the club if given the nod.

The possible kits sponsorship, Adidas, and two other renowned kit sponsor Fitcom and Errea were among a solid proposal of a five-year plan he presented to the new Asante Kotoko Board at a crucial meeting held at East Legon in Accra on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



Reports filed by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, says Nana Yaw Amponsah, in his presentation to the Board, proposed the three-fold kit sponsorship of Adidas, Italian company Errea, and Turkish firm, Fitcom, as options to replace Portuguese kit manufacturing company, Strike.

It will be recalled that Fitcom signed a four-year deal with 62 Ghanaian clubs to provide them with kits through the influence of Nana Yaw Amponsah a couple of years back.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently being sponsored by Strike in a deal that saw the Reds raised GHc130,000 during the official unveiling at the Manhyia Palace in November 2018.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.