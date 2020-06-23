Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah receives massive endorsement for Kotoko C.E.O job

Former Ghana Football Association presidential candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been massively endorsed by President of New Edubiase, Abdul Salem Yakubu for the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer job.

According to Abdul Salem Yakubu, Nana Yaw has the needed skillset to make the club succeed.



Asante Kotoko S.C is on the hunt for a new C.E.O after the Kwame Kyei board took a decision to dissolve the previous management.



That saw George Amoako’s tenure come to an end while other management members lost their positions.



Deep throat sources have hinted that the club has penciled some selected persons to be considered for the C.E.O position with Nana Yaw Amponsah featuring prominently.



Local media reports suggest that there will be a meeting between him and the Kotoko board in the course of the week.

Speaking to Light FM, Abdul Salam Yakubu backed the imminent appointment of Nana Yaw who is the owner and founder of Division One League side, PHAR Rangers FC.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah is a brother with so many competencies. He will easily do the Kotoko CEO job and succeed if given the nod,” he told Light FM Sports.



“Kotoko is a big brand that deserves a person who understands the football philosophy where sponsorships can be attained easily.



“Having the great King Otumfuo and Dr. Kwame Kyei on your side is 100% beneficial. He will simply do the work if given the opportunity,” Abdul Salem Yakubu concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.