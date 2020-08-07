Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals target for Kotoko

Nana Yaw Amponsah,Newly appointed Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Newly appointed Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says getting a million registered supporters for the club remains one of his ultimate plans for the club.

The former Phar Rangers President was unveiled as new CEO of the club at a brief ceremony in Kumasi where he has been handed a three-year mandate to spearhead activities of the club. Speaking shortly after his unveiling the former FA Presidential hopeful hopes to take Kotoko to greater heights with his vast knowledge in the area of football.



“In my first three years in office, we need to have at least one million registered supporters of the team and with proper data collection we can raise money to run the club.

“Whatever I am going to have been done before by the previous administration, so I’m to help rebuild Kotoko to be at the top level,” he said.



He added that he wants to see Kotoko grow bigger than their counterparts looking at the history of the club.

