Nana Yaw Amponsah's Phar Rangers up for sale

Division One League side, Phar Rangers is up for sale according to multiple media reports.

The club owned by Nana Yaw Amponsah has produced and exported many footballers.



According to Kumasi based Nhyira FM, the club has put 55 per cent shares on sale set at a price of 900,000 USD.



Consultants of the buyer – who will become the majority shareholder after the deal is sealed – is accessing the quality of the playing body and the club’s facilities. OB Thrice further states the pitch and clubhouse has been rented for a period of ten years.



Meanwhile, the president and financier of the club is set to be named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko by close of this week.

And according to Oyerepa FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah has outlined a five-year development plan for the Porcupine Warriors.



Phar Rangers FC is one of the fastest-growing football clubs in Ghana.



Phar Rangers Football Club has a unique football in the country with the objective of player development.

