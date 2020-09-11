Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s alleged ‘clash’ with Kotoko board ‘normal’ – Jerome Otchere

Jerome Otchere, the editor of Kotoko Express has quelled media reports that Nana Yaw Amponsah is on the verge of resigning, barely one month into his three-year deal with Asante Kotoko.

Information available to www.ghanaweb.com states that Nana Yaw Amponsah is unhappy with certain developments within the club and is threatening to resign.



The source said that Board has put the club on a tangent that could cause the club to spiral into the wilderness for another decade and Nana Yaw is giving strong considerations to leaving the club.



The latest threat of resignation is the second within a space of four days that Nana Yaw has been alleged to be thinking of leaving the job.



The first one came in his maiden meeting with Kotoko’s board and Jerome Otchere, an authority on Kotoko issues has responded to the reports.



Speaking as a guest on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check programme, Jerome Otchere will not admit that there is a misunderstanding between the CEO and the board but assumed any misunderstanding that ensues between Nana Yaw Amponsah and the board is normal.

Jerome suggested that the media and rival fans may be blowing the issue out of proportion.



He stated that in the event Nana Yaw walks out of the club, some equally capable administrators will jump at the chance of working for Kotoko.



“I think those of us in the media tried to spin it. How many of us haven’t been to a meeting in our workplaces where tempers went up and people disagree?”.



“I don’t know about the resignation bit but this is common knowledge to everyone that if such a thing happens at Kotoko, you’ll be told to put your work down. This is Kotoko and if you leave it, someone will take it. I don’t know about what happened in there but I think it is one of those things that should be expected”.



Jerome’s name has come up as one of the persons under consideration for the spokesperson job but he tells Daniel Oduro that serving in a management capacity is not something that he has given thoughts to.

“I have been playing a lot of roles for Kotoko in many ways and I think that is more important than seeking to be appointed and put in a position somewhere. I have met Nana Yaw and I made known a few things I think will be helpful and he was accommodating”, he said.









