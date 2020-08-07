Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah to bring a modern approach to Kotoko management

Nana Yaw Amponsah

New Asante Kotoko boss, Nana Yaw Amponsah is expected to bring a modern approach to the running of the Ghanaian heavyweight.

The former Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant has been handed the job after beating off strong competition from former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour and Karela United chief Elloeny Amande.



The Phar Rangers owner was appointed due to his in-depth knowledge in the modern approach of managing a football club.



Fans of the club in recent years have cried for the club to be run professionally as they are gradually losing their relevance on the continent.



Amponsah, who is a sports lawyer, is largely seen as the man to transform the side into a professionally run entity.



He is expected to oversee a three-year development plan for the Porcupine Warriors after he mesmerized the 12-member board with his presentation.

Amongst the long list of things in the plan is a well-structured technical and management team.



Also, players will be provided with the necessary structures as he aims to build two pitches (artificial and natural).



Players will be exposed to the best of facilities abroad with the club embarking on European tours at the end of every campaign.



Asante Kotoko will also nature talents with the introduction of Kotoko academy and then owning a museum.



It looks audacious but Nana Yaw Amponsah with the needed support will succeed.

