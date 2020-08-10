Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah will need the support of everybody to succeed – Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Board unveils Nana Yaw Amponsah as new CEO

Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu has stressed that newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah will need the support of all stakeholders of the club in order to succeed.

Following months of talks as to who was going to be appointed as the CEO of the Porcupine Warriors, the board of directors of the Kumasi-based team finally settled on Nana Yaw Amponsah.



At a beautiful ceremony at the Sport Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, August 7, 2020, the former chairman of Phar Rangers was unveiled as the new CEO for the Ghanaian giant.



Coach Maxwell Konadu emphasized that the new member of the Reds family will need the assistance of everyone to achieve his goals.

“Finally he has now been unveiled. So now everybody is happy, he is here. We just hope that he will get all the necessary support for him to work well.



“We will all give him our support for the team to achieve its goals”, the Kotoko head coach told Journalists at the unveiling of Nana Yaw Amponsah.

