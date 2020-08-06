Sports News

Nana Yaw Amponsah will take Kotoko to the promised land- Samuel Oduro Nyarko

Former Wa All Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Oduro Nyarko

Former Wa All Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Oduro Nyarko has backed Nana Yaw Amponsah to take Asante Kotoko to the promised land should the club hand him the vacant CEO position.

The newly-constituted board of directors of Kotoko after a meeting on Tuesday has reportedly settled on the Phar Rangers owner with an official announcement scheduled for Friday.



According to Oduro Nyarko, Mr Amponsah is the right person to take the Poccupine Warriors to the promise land.

“Kotoko has gotten a very good leader, a young astute, intelligent, and efficient person. He has the willingness to sever, I pray he severs Kotoko with the knowledge he has in football” He told Otec FM Sports.



“I believe that Nana Yaw Amponsah will take Kotoko to the promised land if given the nod. I only pray that God will give him the strength and wisdom to run the club. I’m happy for him” He added.

