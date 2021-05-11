Nantes FC ace Dennis Appiah expatiates tactical work in victory against Bordeaux

Dennis Appiah

Nantes FC full-back Dennis Appiah has vividly explained the tactical input that went into their vital victory against Girondins Bordeaux.

On Saturday, the Canaries enlivened themselves in the battle against relegation following a resounding 3-0 win at home against fellow strugglers Bordeaux in week 36 of the ongoing French Ligue 1.



Goals from Kalifa Coulibaly, Imran Louza and Randal Kolo saw the Stade de la Beaujoire-based outfit picked their eighth win of the season.



The win gave Nantes — who are in 18th spot with 37 points from 36 outings — a huge boost in the fight against drop as they closed the gap between themselves and 17th place side Lorient to just a point — with two games to end the campaign.



“It was a very good game. We controlled well from start to finish. We had a good first half with a good start.”

“We manage to score a great goal, which necessarily puts us in good shape and makes them doubt. Before half-time, we can score a second goal.”



“We fished on the technical aspect. But we came back to the game well then in the second half. We did not let them do it and we have the chance to quickly score and quickly fold the match. Then we manage to control it. They had a few chances anyway, you have to be careful about that.”



“The most important thing is to have won, it feels good. If before the three matches, we had been told that we would take 5 points, we would have signed. We take 9, it's great. We are still alive, we continue to work. There are two games left and we will go to Dijon to do something positive. We find victory at home because it has been a long time since we won and doing it in a derby is great,” Appiah concluded.



Nantes will have to clinch maximum points against Dijon and Montpellier, and hope Lorient slip up in their two final games.