Napoli linked with a move for Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Italian Serie A side, Napoli has been linked with a swoop for free agent Kwadwo Asamoah in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Juventus after spending 6 years with the old ladies.



Having worn the colours of the Nerazzurri for two years, Kwadwo Asamoah saw his contract with the club being terminated earlier this month.



Now without a club, the chances of Kwadwo Asamoah getting a club remains slim with the closure of the summer transfer window in Europe.

According to the latest information coming in, Napoli has developed an interest in the defender who can also play in midfield and will try to secure his services in January.



The team is looking at signing a left-back and believes that Kwadwo Asamoah will be a good fit.



However, the Naples team is also considering a move for Dimitris Giannoulis and Emerson Palmieri.