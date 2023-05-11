Napoli plot move to sign Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso

Italian Serie A Champions, SSC Napoli are keeping tabs on Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

The club has been monitoring the player who is of Ghanaian descent for a while and believes he will be a very good addition to the team.



However, sources report that SSC Napoli will only make a move to sign the highly-rated defender if they lose South Korea centre-back Kim Min-Jae in the summer transfer window.



Kim Min-Jae is a transfer target of Manchester United and looks set to end his stay in Italy at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

Napoli are now on alert and will contact RC Lens for the services of Kevin Danso when it becomes necessary to reinforce the defense of the team.



This season, the Ghanaian defender has been a top man for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 and is a transfer target of several other top clubs in Europe.



He has one goal and two assists after making 34 appearances for his team.