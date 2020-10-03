Napoli tempted to swap Arkadiuz Milik for Alfred Duncan

Duncan joined La Viola in January from Sassuolo

There is a rare possibility that Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan will be on the move this summer after only joining Fiorentina on a permanent deal a few months ago.

Duncan joined La Viola in January from Sassuolo but the move was made permanent this summer but Napoli have something which Fiorentina want and vice versa.



With the signing of Nigerian International Victor Osimhen, Arkadius Milik is now deemed surplus to requirements and Napoli is looking to offload the Polish.



Fiorentina may lose Chiesa and getting Milik will go along way to help their attack but they may struggle to pay the Polish striker's wages.

Napoli need a central midfielder and have submitted a loan deal to Chelsea for French International Tiemoue Bakayoko but is yet to get the green light from the blues.



The easiest way out for both teams is to do a straight swap with Alfred Duncan heading to San Poalo while Milik goes to Artemio Franchi.