Nasiru Mohammed racing to be fit against Slivnishki Geroy

Levski Sofia midfielder, Nasiru Mohammed

Levski Sofia midfielder Mohammed Nasiru must pass a late fitness test for the side's friendly against lower-tier side Slivnishki Geroy on Saturday.

The Ghanaian missed the side's 1-0 defeat to rivals Lokomotiv Sofia in a similar exercise on Sunday.



He picked up a minor injury at training.

The expectation is that the 26-year-old could be available for selection against the lower division side.



Mohammed has impressed since he joined the Bulgarian side from Swedish outfit BK Hacken.