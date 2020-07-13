Sports News

Nasiru Mohammed scores debut league goal for Levski Sofia

Nasiru Mohammed

Ghanaian attacker Nasiru Mohammed scored his first league goal for Levski Sofia as they suffered a 1-2 defeat against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Nasiru scored his side’s only goal of the game as they suffered a disappointing at home.



The former BK Hacken attacker gave his team the lead five minutes after kick off finishing home a beautiful pass from Paulinho.



Dominique Malonga drew the away team level on the 33rd minutes after a lose mark in the penalty box.



The first half ended 1-1.

The visitors came from the break looking more determined to get another goal.



Dominique Malonga got his brace on the 77th minutes to give the visitors the lead.



Nasiru was withdrawn on the 73rd minutes for marin Petrov.



The goal was the Ghanaian attacker first goal for the club after ten games.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.