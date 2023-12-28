Nathan Douala: Meet the 17-year-old midfielder named in Cameroon squad for 2023 AFCON

Nathan Douala

Wilfried Nathan Douala is the youngest player named in Rigobert Song's final 27 squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Doula player for Victoria United and is highly rated as one of the biggest prospects in the Cameroonian league.



According to Cameroon outlet Actu Cameroun, Doula is "an old-fashioned playmaker midfielder and his profile is rare in Cameroonian football. Speed, intelligence of play, passing precision, available for the collective, forward play these are the qualities of this crack."



The midfielder was the surprise named in the Cameroon squad which was announced on December 28, 2023.



Many have hailed Regobert Song for spotting the special talent and also going further to add him to the squad for Africa's flagship tournament in Ivory Coast.



Cameroon are in Group B alongside Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal. The Indomitable Lions will begin their campaign against Guinea on January 15, 2023.

