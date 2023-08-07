Nathan Opoku’s assist not enough as OH Leuven suffer home defeat against RWD Molenbeek

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku was in action when OH Leuven suffered defeat to RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

The enterprising attacker started and lasted the entire duration for Leuven in their 2-1 defeat to the newly promoted outfit on home turf.



Opoku made a significant contribution to his outfit despite defeat at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.



The 22-year-old provided the assist for Richie Sagrado to open the scoring for the home team after just 17 minutes into the encounter but Mickael Biron leveled the pegging for the visitors two minutes to recess as the first half ended 1-1.

Mickael Biron grabbed his second goal of the match from the spot to extend Molenbeek’s lead after just two minutes into the second half.



With no additional goal, the visitors cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points in the week two fixture.