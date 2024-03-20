Nathaniel Adjei delighted with maiden Black Stars call-up

FC Lorient defender, Nathaniel Adjei

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has expressed his delight at receiving his first senior call-up to the Ghana national team.

The 21-year-old versatile centre-back has earned a spot in Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming friendly encounters against Nigeria and Uganda.



Renowned for his versatility across various defensive roles, Adjei has been consistent in his performances, particularly during his tenure at Hammarby in the Swedish league, before joining Lorient in Ligue 1 in January 2024.

In an interview with 3 Sports, the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations champion expressed his excitement about the prospect of representing the Black Stars: "I have been working hard, and I am pleased."



Ghana is slated to square off against Nigeria on March 22, followed by a showdown against Uganda four days later in Morocco.