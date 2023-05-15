Nathaniel Adjei scores to help Hammarby IF to beat Djurgarden 4-3

Nathaniel Adjei

Ghanaian international, Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby IF on Sunday when the team hosted Djurgarden in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The Twin Derby between the two top teams lived up to expectations and produced a seven-goal thriller.



Following a very good start to the game, Hammarby IF scored through Nahir Besara in the 34th minute to take a deserved lead.



Ten minutes later, Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Adjei was presented with a good chance and gladly took it.



The equaliser by the defender put Hammarby IF in full control of halftime with a 2-goal lead.

In the second half, Djurgarden turned things around after the team improved their performance.



Although the visitors would score three goals, the hosts managed to score two more to secure a delightful 4-3 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



This season, 20-year-old Nathaniel Adjei has made five appearances for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan and now has his first goal of the campaign.